India behind terrorism in Balochistan, says CM Bugti

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” is against the peace of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the enemy forces are involved in the proxy wars in Pakistan.

Flanked by provincial minister Zahoor Ahmad Buledi and Balochistan’s Chief Secretary, Bugti firmly stated that ‘Fitna-e-Hindustan’ has no connection with Balochistan.

“The enemy has launched a proxy war against Pakistan after humiliating defeat but our forces are responding them effectively,” Bugti said.

He added that India is trying to undermine Pakistan’s growing economy and internal stability after several military defeats.

The chief minister said that India’s intelligence agency RAW is backing ‘Fitna-e-Hindustan’, providing it with classified information and funding terrorist activities.

“Fitna-e-Hindustan is responsible for the martyrdom of children in Khuzdar. Terrorism in Balochistan has been RAW-funded since day one,” he asserted.

He said that there will be no dialogue with the terrorists.

“The talks are held only with political parties,” Bugti said.

He also criticized Indian media for spreading false reports, including fabricated news of an attack on Karachi Port.

“This malicious propaganda was aimed at damaging Pakistan’s economy. There has also been a targeted campaign against the state under the guise of missing persons,” Bugti said.

According to chief minister, there is no need for a large-scale military operation in Balochistan.