CM Bugti says no need for grand operation in Balochistan

Budget will be surplus, people-friendly

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said there is no need for a grand operation in the province, however the security forces will carry out targeted operations against Indian proxies and Fitna al-Hindustan.

Speaking to the media, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the national highways of the province are open; peace will also be restored, and the upcoming budget will be a surplus one like last year.

Sarfraz Bugti added that the focus of the new budget will be on youngsters, and employment opportunities will be provided in collaboration with public-private partners.

The CM vowed to establish state writ in the province by eliminating terrorists with the cooperation of the people of the province, saying prosperity and wellbeing of backward areas of the province is the top priority of the government.

