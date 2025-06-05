Veto of Gaza ceasefire resolution to convey dangerous message: Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Veto of Gaza ceasefire resolution to convey dangerous message: Pakistan

The failure of Security Council to reach ceasefire will be remembered in history

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 03:55:25 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan has said veto of Gaza ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council will convey a dangerous message.

A draft resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza failed to pass in the UN Security Council on Wednesday after the United States cast its veto – blocking the initiative backed by all ten elected members of the Council.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting, Pakistan's Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar said that the situation in Gaza on earth is worse than hell.

More than 54,000 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza. This is not a humanitarian issue, but a catastrophe for humanity. The situation in Gaza is getting worse and worse, he said.

Asim Iftikhar said Israel is constantly violating international laws, and seeking to expel the Palestinians from their own land, and Pakistan will continue to fully support the Palestinian people.

He said that Pakistan will always raise its voice for the provision of food in Gaza, adding that the failure of the Security Council to reach a ceasefire will be remembered in history.

The United States vetoed the Gaza ceasefire resolution. The United States took the position that anything that harms Israel's security is unacceptable, and that it is Israel's right to defeat Hamas and prevent it from becoming a threat again.

