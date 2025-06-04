Pakistan's narrative recognised globally: Sherry Rehman

Says Bilawal Bhutto presented Pakistan’s stance with solid evidence

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 04:00:33 PKT

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - Speaking from Washington DC, Senator Sherry Rehman, part of Pakistan’s high-level diplomatic mission led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said Pakistan’s principled and responsible stance is gaining recognition across the world.

“Pakistan’s narrative is being acknowledged globally. There is now greater space for dialogue—particularly on India—thanks to Pakistan’s strategic maturity,” she stated.

She highlighted Chairman Bilawal’s extensive engagements in New York with representatives from China, Russia, the US, and members of the E10. “In every meeting, he took a comprehensive approach—emphasising strategic restraint and addressing all concerns, including the Indus Waters Treaty.”

“Chairman Bilawal underscored Kashmir as the root cause of regional instability. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance that durable peace depends on resolving the issue as per UN Security Council resolutions.” she said.

She criticised India’s actions under Prime Minister Modi, citing violations of international norms. “India has turned war into a permanent theatre. If peace is the goal, India must change its posture and come to the table.”

Senator Rehman said Pakistan’s sacrifices cannot be ignored. “Since the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan has fought terrorism head-on. Our military has paid a heavy price—we’ve transformed through our sacrifices.”