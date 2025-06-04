Cybercrime helpline launched to ensure swift action on complaints

Pakistan Pakistan Cybercrime helpline launched to ensure swift action on complaints

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates the helpline

Wed, 04 Jun 2025 00:48:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday launched a cybercrime helpline, 1799, that aims to ensure swift resolution of complaints, according to a media report.

The development came during Naqvi’s visit to the headquarters of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which was established earlier this year, the APP news agency reported.

The minister toured various departments, including the helpline center, forensic lab and network security section, and appreciated the staff for their efforts to combat cybercrime.

“The helpline is now fully operational, and citizens can lodge cybercrime complaints by calling 1799,” the interior minister was quoted as saying.

Pakistan transformed the Cybercrime Wing of its Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into an autonomous organization and named it the NCCIA in April. It followed the introduction of a new law to regulate social media content, with journalist groups and rights activists saying it was aimed at curbing press freedom and dissent on social media.

Enacted in 2016 and further tightened with amendments this January, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) was drafted with the stated aim to combat cybercrimes such as hacking, online harassment, and data breaches. Pakistani officials defended the PECA law, under which offenders can be handed prison sentences of up to three years and fines of Rs2 million ($7,200).

Naqvi directed NCCIA officials to ensure quick resolution of all complaints, saying the agency was established to meet the demands of the modern digital era, according to the report.

He emphasized the need for the use of advanced technology, software and hardware to fight cybercrime effectively and stressed the need to hire talented staff and equipping them with all necessary resources.

The development came as authorities announced busting a child sexual abuse ring, allegedly run by a German national, in Azad Kashmir’s capital of Muzaffarabad.

“A state-of-the-art facility was formed with modern cameras and over there, children from poor families were exploited by giving money first and then blackmailing,” State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said at a presser on Tuesday.

“Their videos were sold on the dark web.”

The NCCIA busted the ring in a five-hour operation on May 23 and arrested two suspects, according to the minister. Ten kids were also found at the facility, of which six were sent to the Child Protection Bureau.

“The German man used to facilitate and sell this [content],” Chaudhry said, without disclosing the identity of the suspect. “We are trying to reach him legally.”