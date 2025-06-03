Bilawal urges global community to act against Indian aggression

US President and Secretary of State played a vital role in achieving a ceasefire during tensions

Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 23:17:18 PKT

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that India's aggressive actions pose a threat to regional peace.

Addressing a press conference in New York, the former foreign minister emphasized that Pakistan never initiated hostilities against India but responded to Indian aggression by downing six Indian fighter jets.

He stated that the US President and Secretary of State played a vital role in achieving a ceasefire during heightened tensions.

Bilawal added that no civilized nation can support the use of water as a weapon and urged the international community to play its part, questioning, "What would be the global reaction if someone’s lifeline was cut off?"

He stressed that Pakistan has paid a heavy price in the fight against terrorism and has suffered the most. "My mother, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, also lost her life to terrorism," he noted.

Bilawal also criticised India for targeting water reservoirs and civilian areas, including mosques, during its attacks. He offered India a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which was rejected without evidence or inquiry.

Calling negotiations the only path to peace, he reiterated that unresolved Kashmir remains the root cause of regional instability. He urged the global community to take notice of India’s aggressive conduct.

Earlier, Pakistan's visiting parliamentary delegation in New York, headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the UN Security Council to ensure respect for international law and treaties, and facilitate peaceful resolution of disputes including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The delegation was having a meeting with the President of UN Security Council Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett in New York.

The Pakistani delegation emphasized that in the face of a growing trend of unilateralism and escalation, the Security Council must play its role to promote de-escalation and conflict resolution.

Head of the delegation and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed Pakistan's deep concern over India's baseless allegations, made without any credible investigation or evidence after the Pahalgam attack.