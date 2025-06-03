Nawaz urges United Nations to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

He was speaking to media in London

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue.

Speaking to media in London on Monday, Nawaz Sharif stated that Pakistan's overall situation is improving and the country's stature at the global level is rising.

He also praised the performance of Punjab government being led by Maryam Nawaz.

The three-time prime minister also lauded China, Turkiye and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan during difficult times.

“It is the collective responsibility of international community to support Pakistan’s legitimate issues and UN must take a leading role in resolving them,” said Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader also highlighted the importance of implementing UN resolutions, particularly on key global issues such as Kashmir and Palestine, which he said remain at the forefront of international concern.

“Pakistan was progressing in the right direction in 2017,” he said, blaming conspiracies for pushing the country towards instability.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif arrived at London Luton Airport from Pakistan by a special plane. He was accompanied by his son Hassan Nawaz and his personal physician.

During his stay in London, the former prime minister will also undergo a complete medical examination. According to media reports, he will celebrate Eidul Azha in London.