Sixth earthquake in Karachi in 24 hours

The port city four has been jolted by four quakes since Sunday

Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 13:02:24 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Tremors were felt across parts of Karachi on Monday after the city was jolted by mild earthquake for fifth time in a day.

Karachi once again experienced tremors after an earthquake was felt along the Landhi fault line. According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale. The depth of the quake was recorded at 29 kilometers.

The epicenter was located 5 kilometers southeast of Malir, Karachi.

Earlier, tremors were felt in Malir Saudabad at 11:03 am followed by a 3.2 earthquake at 13:29 am when it jolted Malir, Landhi and Quaidabad areas.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the quake was centred near the Quaidabad area and it occurred at the depth of 10 kilometres.

The first quake of the day was felt in wee hours, leaving the residents panic as they rushed out of buildings out of fear.

However, no casualties or property damage has been reported so far.

A day earlier, tremors of a 3.6 magnitude earthquake were also felt at 5:33 pm in Karachi.

According to the Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was near Quaidabad, and its depth was 10 kilometers.

