Sharif family committed blatant fraud in by-elections: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Sharif family committed blatant fraud in by-elections: Barrister Saif

He further remarked that cheap tactics cannot diminish the popularity of PTI founder

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 10:46:35 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser, Barrister Dr. Saif, said on Monday that the Sharif family, by reverting to its old ways, did not just commit rigging but blatant and open fraud.

In his statement, Saif said that although the PML-N won the by-election, it remains disappointed, while PTI is satisfied despite losing. He claimed that outside the returning officers’ offices, slogans of “Long Live Imran Khan” echoed, while results were being altered inside.

He said the Sharif family followed its old tactics and carried out not just rigging, but outright electoral fraud. “How long will this fake government keep manipulating election results? The truth cannot remain hidden for long,” he added.

The provincial information advisor further remarked that cheap tactics cannot diminish the popularity of Khan.

“These election results not only raise serious questions about Maryam Nawaz’s performance but also serve as a resounding slap. Her so-called development journey is limited to TikTok videos, and the public has given a strong response to these TikTok projects through their vote,” he concluded.

