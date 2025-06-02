Indian leadership's statements prioritising hostility over peace: Foreign Office

Pakistan Pakistan Indian leadership's statements prioritising hostility over peace: Foreign Office

Spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peace and constructive engagement

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 12:14:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over recent provocative statements by Indian leadership, stating that such remarks reflect a mindset that prioritises hostility over peace.

Responding to media queries regarding statements from Indian leaders and the Ministry of External Affairs, the spokesperson emphasised that portraying Pakistan as a source of regional instability is unfounded, as the international community is well aware of India's aggressive behaviour.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Read more: Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

He also criticised India's support for terrorism within Pakistan, asserting that such actions cannot be concealed through misleading narratives.

Furthermore, the spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peace and constructive engagement, emphasising that any aggressive actions by India would be met with a firm response. They called on the international community to recognize the threats posed by India's rhetoric and to support efforts for a peaceful resolution of disputes in the region.