Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Indian PM Narendra Modi continues to make inflammatory statements

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Foreign Office said on Wednesday that Modi’s remarks about weaponising water go against international principles.

“Those who seek global respect should first hold themselves accountable before threatening others,” the FO spokesperson said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to make inflammatory statements, not only using hateful language against Pakistan but also threatening to weaponise the Indus Waters Treaty.

In response to Modi’s statement, Pakistan said Narendra Modi had once again adopted a provocative narrative.

“Talking about using water as a weapon is a violation of international principles. Such actions highlight the contradictions in India’s behaviour and its global ambitions,” the FO said.

The spokesperson said those who seek international respect should first introspect instead of threatening others.

India, he said, was involved in killings abroad, interfered in internal affairs of other countries, and occupied foreign territories and people.

He added that India’s record in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was one of the systematic oppressions. Now, India is trying to portray itself as a victim.

Followers of the BJP have normalised violence and promoted hate campaigns. Currently, supporters of the Indian government have targeted religious minorities.

The spokesperson said politics based on inflaming national sentiments might earn temporary applause but causes irreversible damage to long-term peace and stability.

Indian youth should reject the politics of fear and move towards a future based on dignity, reason, and regional cooperation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election campaign in Gandhinagar, said that under the Indus Waters Treaty, India had so far “suspended” Pakistan’s share of water and had not yet taken any concrete action - yet Pakistan is already "sweating."

Modi added, “We haven’t even done much yet, just opened a few gates, started some cleaning - and Pakistan has already gone into a panic.”