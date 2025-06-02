Cattle markets packed as buyers hunt for sacrificial animals

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On the last Sunday before Eidul Azha, cattle markets across the country witnessed massive crowds as the public holiday gave families a chance to shop for sacrificial animals.

Children were particularly excited, enthusiastically helping their families pick the perfect animal. While some were drawn to bulls, others preferred goats and sheep.

Price haggling between buyers and sellers was a common sight. Many citizens complained of skyrocketing prices, saying that animals’ costs were beyond the average buyer’s reach.

Cattle markets in Islamabad also saw a spike in activity, with large numbers of buyers flooding the markets to secure their animals ahead of the Eid.

SECTION 144 IN PUNJAB

Moreover, the Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province in connection with Eid-ul-Azha, and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Under Section 144, restrictions will be in effect from Thursday, June 5 to Wednesday, June 11. The Home Secretary of Punjab has imposed the ban under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

According to the notification, burning the heads and feet of sacrificial animals (Siri Paaye) in public places has been prohibited during Eid. Swimming, bathing, and boating in rivers, lakes, canals, and dams are also banned.

Section 144 has been enforced against dumping animal waste and offal into manholes, drains, or canals, and against the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at locations other than officially approved cattle markets. The public display of weapons and ammunition is also prohibited under this order.

It is noteworthy that Eidul Azha 2025 would be observed on June 7.