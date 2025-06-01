DPM Dar, Afghan Acting FM Muttaqi underscore significance of UAP Railway Line Project

They agreed to work closely for an early finalisation of the framework agreement

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 15:14:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday emphasised the importance of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project for regional connectivity.

They agreed to work closely for an early finalisation of the framework agreement, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM/FM held a telephone conversation with the FM Amir Khan Muttaqi who welcomed the decision of Pakistan to up-grade its diplomatic relations to the ambassador level and informed that Afghanistan has decided to reciprocate the same. He termed it a very positive development in bilateral relations.

Both leaders also reviewed implementation of decisions taken during DPM/FM’s visit to Kabul on 19 April 2025 and vowed to continue working together to establish mutual trust between the two brotherly nations.