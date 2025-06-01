India agreed ceasefire after it lost courage to continue war

There is a need to take Iran and Afghanistan onboard for successful peace efforts in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former National Security adviser Lt-Gen (Retd) Nasir Khan Janjua has said India agreed ceasefire with Pakistan after it lost perseverance and courage to continue war with Pakistan.

Speaking at Dunya TV Programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas, Nasir Khan Janjua said it was important to know who was orchestrating subversive activities in Balochistan, stressing those playing in the hands of India must be reached out.

‘There is a need to take Iran and Afghanistan onboard for successful peace efforts in Balochistan. There is a need to end hatred and win peace.

‘If you lift the Baloch youngsters in your hands, they will lift you on their shoulders. I love Balochistan the most. It is not the Balochistan which we have given.

‘The United States President, Donald Trump, has offered to help settle Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, said Nasir Khan Janjua.

