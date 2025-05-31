Imran Khan asks PTI leaders to brace themselves for protest: Ali Zafar

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan asks PTI leaders to brace themselves for protest: Ali Zafar

He was speaking to the media after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 May 2025 18:55:40 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar says party founder Imran Khan has announced the launch of a protest movement against the government.

Speaking to the media after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Barrister Zafar said the PTI founder had decided to initiate a countrywide protest movement.

He said the movement would not be restricted to Islamabad but would be carried out across the country.

Barrister Zafar quoted Imran Khan as having said they (the PTI) had been pushed against the wall and had no option left but to take to the street.

The PTI founder said the protests would be held nationwide and that he would lead them from jail by issuing all related instructions from there, said Zafar.

He further stated that Imran Khan had tasked him with preparing the protest plan, which he would present during the next meeting with the PTI founder after consultations with lawyers and party leadership.

Also Read: Imran Khan set to launch new movement, says Aleema

Senator Zafar mentioned that the PTI founder was serious about this movement, adding that this protest would be unlike any before.

Imran Khan emphasised that this time the movement must achieve results. While obstacles are expected, they know how to overcome them.

The PTI leader said the strategy for the protest movement would be finalised in a few days. After the next meeting, Imran Khan himself would assign responsibilities.

As for the party leadership, he said, Imran Khan expressed confidence in them but made it clear that he would personally lead the movement.

According to Barrister Zafar, the incarcerated leader said they were not getting any relief from the judiciary or the executive. He said whether or not the hearing takes place on June 5 remains a question, they are hopeful that relief will be granted.