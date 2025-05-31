Indian Air Force faces series of crashes, exposing operational weaknesses

Crashes and failures highlight IAF’s training and operational flaws

Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 17:49:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Indian Air Force (IAF) is facing a series of alarming setbacks in both its training and operational domains, according to recent media reports, revealing deep-rooted issues of technical failures and lack of professional preparedness.

Reports highlight that over the past two years, the IAF has suffered multiple crashes due to mechanical malfunctions and inadequate pilot training. On April 2, 2025, a Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar, killing the pilot on board. Similarly, on March 7, 2025, the IAF experienced two major accidents in a single day.

In November 2024, a MiG-29 crashed near Agra during a training flight after a technical malfunction.

A month earlier, in October, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was forced into an emergency landing in Bihar due to engine failure, resulting in significant damage to the machine.

Further back in June 2024, a Sukhoi aircraft went down during a training mission in Nashik, Maharashtra. On April 3, 2024, an Apache helicopter suffered severe damage during an operational training mission in Ladakh.

On March 12, 2024, a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) crashed in Rajasthan during a training attack, followed by the crash of a Hawk MK-132 trainer jet in West Bengal on February 13, 2024.

Adding to these operational failures, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) reportedly downed six Indian aircraft, including three advanced Rafale jets, during the "Ma'araka-e-Haq" (Battle for Truth) on May 6 and 7.

These repeated incidents have raised serious questions about the Indian Air Force’s overall combat readiness and military strategy.

The pattern of crashes and malfunctions, particularly during training missions, points to significant deficiencies in both technical maintenance and pilot preparedness, marking a troubling phase for one of the region’s largest air forces.