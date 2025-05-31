Russia strongly criticises India for joining pro-Western alliances

Moscow (Dunya News) – Russia has strongly criticised India for aligning with pro-Western alliances, stating that the West-led NATO is conspiring to return to Afghanistan.

During his address at the Eurasian Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov harshly criticised pro-Western alliances such as QUAD and the Indo-Pacific Strategy, in which India is also a participant.

Lavrov criticised the Indo-Pacific Strategy, saying that no such Indo-Pacific region exists. He claimed that NATO created this concept to include India in a strategy aimed at countering China.

He also took aim at India’s participation in the QUAD, despite the presence of a 12-member Indian delegation, including three members from the ruling BJP party, at the Eurasian Conference.

Lavrov remarked that when Russian officials discussed the matter with their Indian counterparts, they were told that India’s involvement in QUAD was limited to trade and economic cooperation. However, in reality, QUAD member countries continue to engage in joint naval exercises.

His comments reportedly left the Indian delegation stunned during the conference.

Lavrov also made a key statement about Afghanistan, criticizing NATO for allegedly seeking new pathways to re-enter the country, just four years after its humiliating withdrawal.

Earlier, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed met with Sergey Lavrov and thanked him for Russia's positive neutrality during recent India-Pakistan tensions.

This meeting took place in the Russian city of Perm, ahead of the Eurasian Forum, and lasted for around 40 minutes. Lavrov also met with five prominent Asian politicians, including leaders from China, Türkiye, South Korea, and Cambodia.

Senator Mushahid Hussain was specially invited by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ruling United Russia party as the sole guest from Pakistan to deliver a keynote speech at the forum, which was attended by over 100 delegates from 25 Eurasian countries.

Lavrov stated that Russia’s foreign policy aims to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

Senator Mushahid praised President Vladimir Putin's Eurasian Security Initiative, describing it as being based on the principle of indivisible security, which aligns with President Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative and the United Nations Charter.

He rejected the concept of an Asian NATO or the Indo-Pacific Strategy, stating that such frameworks reflect the militarization of international relations.

Later, Senator Mushahid joined Lavrov along with other key Asian leaders from China, Türkiye, South Korea, and Cambodia in the Eurasian Forum.

Speaking to Russian media, Senator Mushahid described President Putin and President Xi Jinping as two strong leaders working together for the construction of a peaceful and prosperous Eurasia.

He added that Pakistan will play a key role as an equal partner in this mission.