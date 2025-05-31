ATC orders immediate arrest of PTI MNA Abdul Latif

Pakistan Pakistan ATC orders immediate arrest of PTI MNA Abdul Latif

ATC has ordered the arrest of a total of seven convicts, including Abdul Latif

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 May 2025 13:31:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued arrest orders for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Abdul Latif, directing authorities to take him into immediate custody.

The ATC has ordered the arrest of a total of seven convicts, including Abdul Latif, who were sentenced in connection with the May 9 riots. According to the court, while 11 individuals were convicted, only four were taken into custody from the courtroom, and the remaining seven failed to appear.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Saturday, presiding over the ATC, ordered that arrest warrants for the absconding convicts be handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramna Police Station, instructing the SHO to apprehend the seven individuals and hand them over to prison authorities without delay.

Also Read: ATC hands 27-year jail term to PTI MNA, others in May 9 cases

Yesterday, ATC in Islamabad sentenced PTI MNA Abdul Latif and four others to 27-year imprisonment for attacking a police station during the May 9 riots.

ATC Special Court-II judge Tahir Abbas Sipra handed down the punishment after finding the accused guilty of attacking the Ramna police station during the May 9 riots.

The accused were sentenced to 27 years in prison along with a fine of Rs327,000. The sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

MNA Abdul Latif, who was elected from NA-1 Chitral, was not present in the court when the verdict was announced. He will also be disqualified for five years after the conviction.

The judge told the accused that 20 witnesses, including magistrates, recorded their testimonies against them. He said the protests should be held peacefully and the participants should never take law into their own hands.

“You are accused of attacking the Ramna Police Station in Islamabad. If you attack your own police stations, the country will no longer be livable,” the judge remarked.

A case had been registered against the accused in the Ramna police station under various sections for offences including burning a motorcycle and attacking police personnel.