PM strongly condemns attack of terrorists in Balochistan

He said the war against terrorists will continue till their complete elimination from the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the innocent citizens, officers of administration and a bank by terrorists in Sorab, Balochistan.

He paid tribute to Additional Deputy Commissioner Hidayatullah Buledi for embracing martyrdom while defending his area from terrorists. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved family members of the martyr and prayed for the grant of patience to them.

He said the attack by cowardly terrorists on the citizens and their properties was openly and evidently reflective of their animosity towards people and the progress of Balochistan.

He said the cowardly terrorists targeted innocent and unarmed citizens including children and women. The war against terrorists will continue till their complete elimination from the country, he added.

The prime minister said martyred Additional Deputy Commissioner Hidayatullah Buledi set an example of bravery while fighting against the terrorists. Sympathies of the whole nation were with the family of martyred Hidayatullah Buledi, he remarked.

The armed forces of Pakistan were busy day and night to exterminate the proxies who were spreading terrorism in Pakistan under the patronage of India, he said adding the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for completely wiping out elements who were involved in terrorism with abetment of India.

He directed that the persons involved in the incident should be identified and should be given exemplary punishment.

