Two die in tanker, motorcycle collision in Kasur

Pakistan Pakistan Two die in tanker, motorcycle collision in Kasur

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 30 May 2025 04:19:52 PKT

KASUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when a tanker collided with a motorcycle in Kasur on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Changa Manga where a rashly tanker ran over a motorcycle due to over-speeding, killing two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

