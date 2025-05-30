Eight die as storm, heavy rain wreak havoc in KP

Pakistan Pakistan Eight die as storm, heavy rain wreak havoc in KP

A PDMA report said the dead included five men, two women, and one child

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 May 2025 11:23:15 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported that since May 27, eight people have died due to storms and rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A PDMA report said the dead included five men, two women, and one child.

A total 21 people sustained injuries in different incidents during recent rains. The injured include 10 men, five women, and six children.

Heavy rains also damaged 25 houses, the PDMA report said, adding that 24 houses were partially damaged, while one house was completely destroyed. The incidents occurred in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Shangla, Swat, Torghar, Mohmand, Mansehra, and Haripur.

Read also: Rains in Lahore, Islamabad trigger flooding alert

Hailstorm were also reported in Swat, threatening standing crops.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with showers expected in Peshawar and various other areas.

