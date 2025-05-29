Ishaq Dar to leave for Hong Kong today

Pakistan Pakistan Ishaq Dar to leave for Hong Kong today

Foreign Minister Dar will sign the IOMed Convention and address the ceremony on 30 May.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 06:17:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of People’s Republic of China, on a two-day visit today (Wednesday) to participate in the signing ceremony for the Convention on the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister will sign the IOMed Convention and address the ceremony on 30 May. He will also hold several bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the meeting, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan has joined the IOMed as one of its founding members. Pakistan remained strongly supportive of the aims and objectives of IOMed, recognizing its potential for mediation as well as peaceful and pacific settlement of international disputes.

“Pakistan believes that peace and security, as well as global prosperity, can be promoted and preserved through strict adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, faithful implementation of UN Security Council resolutions as well as international law. Mediation, diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation constitute important cornerstones of this comprehensive approach,” it was added.

