Muqam pays tribute to those who make Pakistan a nuclear power

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 03:26:23 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for SAFRON, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday paid tribute to those who made Pakistan a nuclear power.

Addressing a function in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer at the PML-N Secretariat in Pesawar, Amir Muqam said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan defense impregnable after successfully conducting six nuclear explosions on May 28, 1998.

He said that the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had overlooked international pressure and conducted six nuclear tests at Chaghi mountains in Balochistan in response to five such tests by India earlier in the same month. He said that now no element could cast an evil eye on Pakistan which is the 7th declared nuclear power of world and first of the Muslim Ummah.

Referring to the May 6-7, 2025 incident of Indian aggression, Amir Muqam said that Pakistan has given befitting response to India during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and inflicted heavy losses to the enemy.

While paying rich tributes to the political and military leadership for powerful response to India’s blatant aggression during Maraka e Haq, Engr Amir Muqam said that spirit of Pakistani nation was historic.

He said that Pakistan has showed superiority in all fields against India and several warplanes including Rafale of the enemy were downed.

Engr Amir Muqam said that today Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated throughout the country and Azad Kashmir to pay tributes to the then political leadership, military leadership and scientists for making Pakistan defense invincible 27 years ago.

