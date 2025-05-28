World recognises Pakistan's victory against India: Atta Tarar

He was talking to media in Azerbaijan

LACHIN (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan’s victory in the ‘Marka-e-Haq’ against Indian aggression has elevated its stature in the whole world.

Talking to media in Lachin, Azerbaijan on Wednesday, he said that the visit of Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is highly significant at this time when the entire world is acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

The minister said that the friendly countries are appreciating and celebrating Pakistan’s success in Marka-e-Haq.

He said that the Indian leadership is making highly irresponsible statements these days as Pakistan is celebrating its success in the operation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly rejected India’s threat to cut off Pakistan’s water supply, calling it unacceptable and declaring that water is Pakistan’s lifeline.

“India will never be able to stop our water,” he said during the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan trilateral summit held in Lachin.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on its Independence Day, PM Sharif praised the country’s struggle for freedom, saying it has earned its place among the nations of the world.

He emphasised the historic and cultural ties between Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan, and said the summit reaffirms their commitment to stronger cooperation and friendship.