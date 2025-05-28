PM thanks Turkiye, Azerbaijan for their support during Pakistan-India tensions

Pakistan Pakistan PM thanks Turkiye, Azerbaijan for their support during Pakistan-India tensions

Pakistan was wrongly accused over the Pahalgam incident without any evidence.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 19:18:42 PKT

LACHIN (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan achieved a great victory in a just battle, defeating a country, India, that spends billions of dollars on its defence.

He made these remarks while addressing the Independence Day ceremony of Azerbaijan.

He noted that the day holds dual significance as it marks both Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Pakistan’s Youm-e-Takbeer, the day it became a nuclear power.

“We celebrate both milestones today and convey heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan from the government and people of Pakistan,” he said.

Addressing President Ilham Aliyev, PM Shehbaz praised his visionary leadership under which Karabakh was liberated after 30 years. “We congratulate you on the freedom of the occupied territories,” he added.

PM Shehbaz recalled that both Pakistan and Turkiye offered moral and diplomatic support to Azerbaijan during its war. “From two hearts in one body, we have become three,” he remarked.

Read also: India can't stop Pakistan's water, says PM Shehbaz at Lachin trilateral summit

Criticising India, he said Pakistan was wrongly accused over the Pahalgam incident without any evidence. “India imposed aggression on Pakistan under the guise of this incident, despite our offer for transparent international investigations,” he said.

He added that India chose to attack Pakistan instead, leading to the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including children. In response to this aggression, Pakistan downed six Indian jets, including Rafale fighter aircraft.

He praised the Pakistan armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for delivering a decisive and humiliating defeat to the enemy.

“While India targeted civilians under the cover of night, Pakistan responded by striking only military installations in broad daylight,” he noted.

Following Pakistan’s strong response, India requested a ceasefire, which Pakistan accepted, demonstrating its commitment to peace.

Thanking Turkiye and Azerbaijan for their support during the Pakistan-India tensions, PM Shehbaz said the trilateral summit was highly constructive and meaningful, and the three nations will continue working together for peace and prosperity.

He also expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan and Turkiye’s support on the Kashmir issue and reiterated that Pakistan seeks its resolution according to UN Security Council resolutions.

