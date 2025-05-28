Fatah Rocket System: a nightmare for enemies of Pakistan

Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 12:12:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Fatah Rocket System has proven its effectiveness globally as a clear message of its capability to destroy enemy defence systems.

With the help of Allah, the Pakistan Armed Forces have made history in national defence by delivering a decisive and powerful response to the enemy during the “Operation Bunyānul Marsūs”.

In this operation, the Pakistan Air Force targeted six advanced enemy fighter jets, including three of India’s modern Rafale aircraft.

This operation was not only a strong response to enemy aggression but also a practical demonstration of Pakistan’s defence capabilities.

Alongside the Air Force, the Pakistan Army’s Fatah Rocket System delivered a devastating blow to the enemy. The indigenously developed and advanced Fatah Rocket System played a critical role in this action.

According to security sources, the Fatah Rocket System is a guided multi-launch rocket system equipped with cutting-edge Pakistani technology. It has the ability to destroy enemy targets at distances ranging from 140 to 700 kilometers. The Fatah-1 system, for instance, can simultaneously target eight different locations using eight rockets, demonstrating its exceptional speed and targeting precision.

The Fatah-2 system features state-of-the-art avionics, navigation systems, and a unique flight speed and trajectory, making it even more effective in defence. Similarly, Fatah-3 has a range of 450 kilometers, while Fatah-4 extends up to 700 kilometers, providing Pakistan with a strong and invincible defensive stance in the region.

Defence experts agree that advanced weapons systems like the Fatah Rocket System are vital to Pakistan’s defense and have full capability to neutralise the enemy’s defense infrastructure.

