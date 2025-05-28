Nation celebrates 27th Youm-e-Takbeer with renewed grit and vigour

The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to remember the conduction of nuclear tests.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Youm-e-Takbeer, the celebration of Pakistan’s atomic explosions in 1998, is being observed today (Wednesday) with a pledge to make the country economically and militarily strong.

The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to remember the conduction of nuclear tests on the very day, in 1998, making seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal.

Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests in Rasko hills of Chagai district of Balochistan in response to five nuclear explosions conducted by India, threatening the security of Pakistan.

These nuclear tests gave a clear message to the world that although Pakistan is a peace-loving country, it cannot ignore its defence needs and is capable of meeting any challenge.

Detonation of nuclear devices on May 28, 1998 was culmination of a daring journey took on by Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to make the nation’s defence invincible against arch-rival India.

The programme was started though with limited resources but insurmountable will and passion to ensure that the country becomes a sovereign and strong state unable to be bullied by the hostile powers.

Dreams of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as well as the nation came true in 1998 when the then prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, stood firm against all threats to include Pakistan in the nuclear club by detonating device at Chagai.

It was the will and determination of our nation and the leadership that removed all hurdles on way to achieving this milestone.

There was also a hidden force behind this achievement and a great hero of nation Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who with his unflinching resolve and commitment fought out all threats to the nation and his own life.

President Ziaul Haq was also less to none in taking forward the nuclear programme initiated by Bhutto and despite all reservations, the nation cannot ignore his contribution.

PM SHEHBAZ HAILS NUCLEAR JOURNEY

As the nation observes the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed Pakistan’s nuclear journey and called for renewed unity and determination to transform the country into an economic power.

In his message on the occasion, the Prime Minister thanked Allah Almighty and congratulated the people of Pakistan, saying, “Today on Youm-e-Takbeer, I thank Allah Almighty and congratulate from the core of my heart the entire nation and all patriotic Pakistanis.”

Marking 27 years since Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first among Muslim nations, PM Sharif emphasised that Youm-e-Takbeer was more than a celebration and was a solemn reminder of Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.

The prime minister linked this year’s commemoration with what he described as Pakistan’s recent success in defending itself from “an unjustified war imposed by India.” He hailed the nation’s spirit during the May 6-10 confrontation, stating, “The joys of Youm-e-Takbeer have further increased for a nation filled with victory.”

As the nation celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer, we thank Allah Almighty for His countless blessings and for granting us yet another glorious victory in the face of recent Indian aggression.



PRESIDENT ZARDARI'S MESSAGE