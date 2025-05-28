Nation celebrates 27th Youm-e-Takbeer today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Youm-e-Takbeer, the celebration of Pakistan’s atomic explosions in 1998, is being observed today (Wednesday) with a pledge to make the country economically and militarily strong.

The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to remember the conduction of nuclear tests on the very day, in 1998, making seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal.

Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests in Rasko hills of Chaghi district of Balochistan in response to five nuclear explosions conducted by India, threatening the security of Pakistan.

These nuclear tests gave a clear message to the world that despite Pakistan is a peace loving country but it cannot ignore its defence needs and is capable of meeting any challenge.

Detonation of nuclear devices on May 28, 1998 was culmination of a daring journey took on by Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to make the nation’s defence invincible against the arch rival India.

The programme was started though with limited resources but insurmountable will and passion to ensure that the country becomes a sovereign and strong state unable to be bullied by the hostile powers.

Dreams of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as well as the nation came true in 1998 when the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif stood firm against all threats to include Pakistan in the nuclear club by detonating device at Chagai.

It was the will and determination of our nation and the leadership that removed all hurdles on way to achieving this milestone.

There was also a hidden force behind this achievement and a great hero of nation Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who with his unflinching resolve and commitment fought out all threats to the nation and his own life.

President Ziaul Haq was also less to none in taking forward the nuclear programme initiated by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and despite all reservations, the nation cannot ignore his contribution.

