Three dead, several injured as storms wreak havoc across KP, Punjab

Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 23:44:40 PKT

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Powerful storms swept through parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Tuesday, leaving at least three people dead and several others wounded.

In Swabi’s Manki village, a toddler was killed when strong winds caused a boundary wall and roof to collapse, also injuring his mother and sibling. Another incident in Ziarat Cham Baba saw a woman and her son trapped under debris after a shed roof caved in.

In Bisham, Shangla, lightning struck a home, killing one person and knocking six others unconscious.

A wall collapse injured a young man in Nowshera’s Rahimabad area, while Peshawar recorded seven injuries in multiple rain-related accidents, including a billboard crashing onto a car near Hayatabad Stadium.

Further damage occurred in Peshawar’s Mattani and Garhi Qamardin, where walls and roofs fell, and a solar panel injured a passerby on Phandu Road.

In Punjab, one person was killed and eight injured.

In Mianwali, lightning killed a person, and a wall collapse at Makarwal Police Station injured another.

Injuries were also reported in Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala due to similar incidents involving collapsing structures and debris.

Islamabad also faced intense winds, which uprooted trees and signs, forcing people to take shelter under bridges and flyovers.

The PDMA has placed emergency services on high alert, urging the public to stay cautious, avoid electric poles and open areas during storms, and minimise unnecessary travel.

