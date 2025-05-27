Pakistani diplomatic team set for key mission to expose India's false war narrative

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistani diplomatic team set for key mission to expose India's false war narrative

Members of the UN Security Council will also be informed about India’s misleading stance.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 17:21:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high-level Pakistani diplomatic team led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto will travel to the US to expose the false Indian war narrative.

The delegation, formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will depart for the United States on June 2 under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Important meetings have been scheduled in New York, where the Pakistani delegation will meet with the United Nations Secretary-General.

Following the New York visit, the diplomatic team will travel to Washington, where it is set to hold meetings with senior officials from the Trump administration.

Read also: PM reaches Lachin to attend Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan trilateral summit

The Pakistani delegation will brief US officials on India’s false war narrative and the ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir. Members of the UN Security Council will also be informed about India’s misleading stance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently formed a high-level diplomatic committee in light of the current Pakistan-India tensions. The committee, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, aims to strengthen Pakistan's position on the global stage against Indian aggression.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also visit Europe with the delegation to raise international awareness about India's aggression. Committee members include Musadik Malik, PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, and former diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani.

