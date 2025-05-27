PM reaches Lachin to attend Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan trilateral summit

He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the president of Azerbaijan

Tue, 27 May 2025 15:17:49 PKT

LACHIN (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in Lachin, Azerbaijan to attend Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit.

On arrival, he was received by Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

PM Shehbaz will attend the Trilateral Summit alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the president of Azerbaijan.

Earlier in the day, the premier winded up his two-day bilateral visit to Iran and departed for Azerbaijan, on the third leg of this four-nation visit.

The prime minister left for Baku at the invitation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Following visits to Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan, he will later proceed to Tajikistan.

At Mehrabad Airport, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam, Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu, and senior diplomatic officials saw off the prime minister and his delegation.

During the two-day visit to Iran, Prime Minister Shehbaz met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

The meetings focused on Pakistan-Iran relations, particularly the promotion of trade and regional connectivity, besides covering regional issues, with appreciation for Iran's efforts to maintain peace in the region during the war imposed on Pakistan by India.

Both sides also discussed the strengthening of strategic ties between the two countries, as well as the immediate cessation of Zionist oppression in Gaza and achieving a sustainable and lasting ceasefire.

Pakistan values Iran's role in Muslim Ummah: PM

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan valued Iran’s role in the Muslim Ummah and looked forward to advancing mutual goals of peace, development and harmony.

In a post on X, he said, “Honoured to call on His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran. I sought his views especially with regards to the current challenges faced by Muslim Ummah. We also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests. ”

Honoured to call on His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran. I sought his views especially with regards to the current challenges faced by Muslim Ummah. We also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests. I thanked him for… pic.twitter.com/smmUBJER89 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 26, 2025

“I thanked him for Iran’s role as a mediator and for expression of its concern for Pakistan during the recent crisis in South Asia,” he added.

Pakistan, Iran to work together to combat terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Pakistan and Iran will continue to work together to deepen the bilateral ties in trade, connectivity and combating terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, “Had a cordial and warm meeting with Iranian President Pezeshkian. I thanked Iran for the visit of their Foreign Minister and expressions of concern over recent developments in South Asia.”

Had a cordial and warm meeting with President Pezeshkian @drpezeshkian

I thanked Iran for the visit of their Foreign Minister and expressions of concern over recent developments in South Asia. I reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with… pic.twitter.com/jUPhDO5rbc — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 26, 2025

“I reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Iran for peace, prosperity and regional stability and for the mutual benefit of peoples of both countries. We will continue to work together to deepen our bilateral ties in trade, connectivity and combating terrorism,” he added.

