Bilawal, Faryal meet PPP leaders over key issues

Faryal Talpur, central president of PPP Women’s Wing was also present in the meeting

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Members of Parliament and party workers held meetings with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur, the central president of the PPP Women’s Wing.

Sindh Assembly Member Sardar Khan Chandio, along with Rehan Khan Chandio and Lashkar Khan Chandio, met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur at Bilawal House.

The discussion centered around public issues within their constituencies and finding effective solutions.

Meanwhile, Chief Whip of PPP in the National Assembly, Ijaz Khan Jakhrani, also met with the PPP Chairman and Faryal Talpur. Their meeting focused on matters related to the Lower House of Parliament.

In a separate meeting, Sindh’s Minister for Energy Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the performance and progress of his department.