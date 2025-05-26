PTI chairman expects Imran Khan's release before Eid

Efforts afoot for Khan’s release, Gohar said

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed optimism about the release of PTI founder Imran Khan before Eid.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Gohar addressed party workers’ concerns, acknowledging their right to demand Khan’s release while urging them to remain patient.

“We value the workers’ emotions,” Gohar said, emphasizing that efforts were afoot for Khan’s release mentioning that no one could have imagined Khan spending two years in jail. “We have held protests and sit-ins and raised the issue in the assembly,” he added.

On Khan’s resilience, he stated, “Imran Khan says he worships Allah and seeks His help, and Allah will make a way.” He expressed hope that Khan’s cases would be scheduled soon, allowing for decisions based on merit. “Our people are exhausted after enduring for two years, and even judges are tired of writing judgments,” he remarked.

