PM pays tribute to security forces for eliminating nine Khawarij

PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed to foil designs of the enemies of humanity.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for killing nine Khawarij in districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Khyber.

He said due to professional expertise of Pakistan’s armed forces, eradication of terrorists and terrorism was underway at great pace. He vowed to foil designs of the enemies of humanity.

He said justice will be meted out to the terrorists patronised by India for causing damage to the life and property of the citizens.

He said the government and security forces were determined to completely wipe out terrorism from the country.

