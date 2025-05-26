In-focus

CM grieved over death of two more victims of Khuzdar attack

The CM said that the blood of innocent children will not go in vain.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two more girls, who succumbed to their injuries sustained in the tragic incident in Khuzdar.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said that the blood of innocent children will not go in vain. She expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

The CM reaffirmed solidarity with the victims’ families during this time of immense loss and sorrow.
 

