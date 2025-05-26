Earthquake jolts Khuzdar and adjoining localities

Mon, 26 May 2025 04:30:52 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Khuzdar and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Khuzdar.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 45 kilometres southt of Khuzdar at the depth of 12 kilometres.

