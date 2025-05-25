DPM Dar discusses regional developments with Uzbek counterpart

The two leaders discussed existing bilateral relations

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 May 2025 14:48:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich on Sunday.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed existing bilateral relations, particularly Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line Project.

They expressed the hope that framework agreement for the regional connectivity project will be finalized soon.

Views were also exchanged on current regional situation during the conversation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkiye on the first leg of his four-nation tour on Sunday.

He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

The prime minister will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan till 30th of this month.

During the visit, the prime minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on entire range of issues, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on 29th and 30th of this month.