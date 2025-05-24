President Zardari reaches Lahore on three-day visit

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari reaches Lahore on three-day visit

Zardari to attend PSL final and meet PPP Punjab leadership during visit

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 24 May 2025 23:43:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari reached Lahore from Islamabad on a three-day visit.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan received the President at Lahore Airport.

During his stay, President Zardari is scheduled to attend the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday. He will also hold meetings with senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter.

Also read: PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss regional situation