India’s bid to label Pakistan as Chinese Proxy falls flat

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 May 2025 20:47:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In an attempt to cover up its defeat in the battle of truth, another propaganda of India to portray Pakistan as a subordinate state of China has been exposed.

Indian media has been presenting Pakistan as a vassal state under Chinese influence. According to Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, the Indian army is facing a two-front war, and Pakistan is being perceived as an extension of Chinese strategic interests.

In response to Dutt’s assertions, renowned Singaporean diplomat Kishore Mahbubani remarked that the relationship between Pakistan and China is being viewed solely through the Indian lens, focused narrowly on Kashmir and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Mahbubani stated that if Pakistan were truly a client state of China, it would not have needed to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance. Labeling Pakistan as a Chinese satellite is misleading, he said. He further criticized India for constantly focusing on past conflicts and disagreements, instead of learning from other nations and seeking better paths forward.

He noted that the current alignment between Pakistan and China is based on converging geopolitical interests. Drawing a parallel, Mahbubani highlighted how the United States chose to partner with communist China by overlooking its internal political system. Today, even Vietnam and China maintain robust trade ties despite their differences. “Nations can leverage their adversaries to strengthen themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, defense analysts believe India is amplifying the threat of a two-front war to pacify its disheartened public in the aftermath of recent setbacks. According to these experts, India appears determined to label Pakistan as a Chinese proxy.