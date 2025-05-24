PM commends Naila Kiani for scaling Mount Kanchenjunga

PM commends Naila Kiani for scaling Mount Kanchenjunga

'Pakistanis are making their country proud in every field of sports'

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated mountaineer Naila Kiani for scaling the world’s third highest peak.

The prime minister congratulated Naila Kiani on becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Kanchenjunga, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

“Pakistanis are making their country proud in every field of sports,” he added.

The prime minister further said that setting records in challenging sports like mountaineering by Pakistani women was a source of strength.

'You are stronger than you think': Naila Kiani scales another peak

Mountaineer Naila Kiani has once again made Pakistan proud by summitting Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586m), the world’s third-highest mountain in Nepal.

She has become the only Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit the world’s 12 highest mountains above 8,000 metres.

The summit marked a historic milestone in her pursuit of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000m.

“The achievement cemented her place not only in Pakistan’s mountaineering history but also on the global stage, etching closer to a rare and elite global record: becoming one of fewer than 20 women in history to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000m peaks,” says a press release.

It said the summit push began at approximately 6:30pm on Thursday and continued through the night in severe high-altitude conditions, including intense snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

“Despite the challenges, Kiani safely reached the summit, driven by unshakable determination and the support of a nation behind her,” the statement said.

“From Pakistan to Kanchenjunga, this summit is not just a personal milestone, it’s a message to every girl and woman in Pakistan and beyond: you are stronger than you think,” Naila said during her descent, according to the statement.

“I’m proud and grateful, but the journey has just started. Pakistan, this is for you.”