'You are stronger than you think': Naila Kiani scales another peak

Becomes only Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit the world’s 12 highest mountains above 8,000m

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 23 May 2025 13:22:39 PKT

NEPAL (Dunya News) - Mountaineer Naila Kiani has once again made Pakistan proud by summitting Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586m), the world’s third-highest mountain in Nepal.

She has become the only Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit the world’s 12 highest mountains above 8,000 metres.

The summit marked a historic milestone in her pursuit of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000m.

“The achievement cemented her place not only in Pakistan’s mountaineering history but also on the global stage, etching closer to a rare and elite global record: becoming one of fewer than 20 women in history to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000m peaks,” says a press release.

It said the summit push began at approximately 6:30pm on Thursday and continued through the night in severe high-altitude conditions, including intense snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

“Despite the challenges, Kiani safely reached the summit, driven by unshakable determination and the support of a nation behind her,” the statement said.

“From Pakistan to Kanchenjunga, this summit is not just a personal milestone, it’s a message to every girl and woman in Pakistan and beyond: you are stronger than you think,” Naila said during her descent, according to the statement.

“I’m proud and grateful, but the journey has just started. Pakistan, this is for you.”

Naila Kiani has already summited 11 out of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000m, including Everest, K2, Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II, Annapurna, Lhotse, Manaslu, Makalu and Cho Oyu.

“Kanchenjunga is known for its treacherous terrains and unpredictable weather,” she added.

“But with determination and the support of my family, team and followers, I’m hopeful for a successful summit.”

Earlier, she became the first Pakistani woman to summit 118,000m peaks in the world.