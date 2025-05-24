Govt committed to eliminate terrorism from country: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that India was orchestrating multiple terrorist activities in Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan is committed to taking decisive action against all those involved in terrorism to target innocent civilians.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan government and armed forces have unwavering resolve in its efforts to eliminate terrorism at its roots.

He said that any state or group that supports or engages in acts of terrorism will be met with the same level of force as conventional enemies in war.

"Pakistan is fully prepared and will continue to respond robustly, and Pakistan's security forces were fully equipped to dismantle terrorism, down to its very core," he said.

Rana Sanaullah said that India was orchestrating multiple terrorist activities in Balochistan. He said that there were clear evidence linking Indian involvement to recent attacks in the region.

He specifically mentioned the Jaffer Express incident and the attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, stating that initial findings point directly to Indian involvement in the incident.

