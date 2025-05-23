Navy War College holds 54th convocation in Lahore, awards 118 officers

Pakistan Pakistan Navy War College holds 54th convocation in Lahore, awards 118 officers

Admiral Ashraf underscored shifting outlines of modern warfare

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Navy War College held its 54th convocation ceremony in Lahore, the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the ceremony as the chief guest and conferred degrees upon 118 graduating officers, including 44 from other countries.

In his address, Admiral Ashraf underscored the shifting outlines of modern warfare and the emergence of new maritime security threats. He cited the recent tensions between Pakistan and India as a stark reminder of the evolving nature of conflict.

“There is a growing need to revisit conventional military doctrines in light of the increasing role of non-state actors and the rise of unconventional methods of warfare,” the naval chief said.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of degrees among the successful graduates. Senior military officials, civilian dignitaries, and families of the course participants attended the ceremony.