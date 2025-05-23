ISPR DG to hold important press conference at 2:30pm

Federal Interior Secretary Aftab Durrani will also be present alongside the ISPR DG

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, will hold an important press conference today at 2:30 PM.

It is noteworthy that the ISPR DG, in an interview with Al Jazeera yesterday, stated that Pakistan’s armed forces have taught the Indian military a lesson they will never forget.

He further said that the military strategies adopted to counter the Indian aggression will be studied for decades. He added that if India does not uphold the Indus Waters Treaty, then all six rivers will belong to Pakistan with regard to the freedom of Kashmir.

