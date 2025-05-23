Indian proxies behind Khuzdar school bus attack, says Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Indian proxies behind Khuzdar school bus attack, says Pakistan

Federal Interior Secretary Aftab Durrani will also be present alongside the ISPR DG

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 23 May 2025 15:41:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Secretary Aftab Durrani said Indian proxies were behind the terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar where six children have lost their lives.

He stated this while addressing the press conference along with Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

“Fitna-al-Hindustan is behind terrorism in Pakistan,” he said, adding that perpetrators of the attack on the schoolchildren will be brought to justice.

There is no place for Indian-sponsored terrorists in Pakistan, he emphasised and added that India was trying to sabotage the regional peace. He said such elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs and vowed: "Our response will be decisive".

DG ISPR says 'Fitna-al-Hindustan' Involved in Terrorism

Talking to media, DG ISPR said the attack on the bus in Khuzdar was carried out by terrorists at the behest of India. He said six innocent school children were martyred in the attack.

India has been pursuing a policy of state terrorism for the past 20 years, he highlighted, adding that various arrested terrorists have confessed to getting support from India.

“Fitna-al-Hindustan is behind the Khuzdar attack,” he said.

The DG ISPR also shared the timeline of terror incidents wherein innocent citizen and labourers were killed by Indian-sponsored terrorism.

He explained that 12 labourers were martyred on April 12, 2024 and two others were killed in Kech during the same month.

Seven barbers were martyred in Gwada while several laborers working in a coal mine in Duki were martyred in previous year, DG ISPR.

On February 10, 2025, 2 tailors were martyred in Kech by India-backed terrorists, he said, adding that on 19th of the same month laborers were taken off a bus and martyred in Barkhan, Balochistan.

On March 11 this year, innocent civilians were martyred in an attack on the Jaffar Express, DG ISPR.

This is the cruel, evil and inhuman face of India, he said, adding that Pakistan had submitted dossiers in 2009 and 2016 carrying evidence of Indian involvement in terror activities in Pakistan.

The people of Balochistan are also asking what terrorism has to do with Baloch identity, DG ISPR.

During the presser, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry played the audio of Indian Major Sandeep, saying it clearly showed how they are involved in orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan.

SERIES OF INTERVIEWS

It is noteworthy that the ISPR DG, in an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday, stated that Pakistan’s armed forces had taught the Indian military a lesson they would never forget.

He further said the military strategies adopted to counter the Indian aggression would be studied for decades. He added that if India does not uphold the Indus Waters Treaty, then all six rivers will belong to Pakistan after the freedom of Kashmir.

He added that Pakistan had successfully thwarted India's objectives in the recent confrontation, claiming the nation’s military superiority was evident.

“Our armed forces’ morale and superiority over India have further deepened public trust and affection towards the military, which now stands as a symbol of pride and honour,” he said.

The ISPR DG dismissed Indian media’s narratives and said that it ran fabricated stories after the Pahalgam attack.

“The world saw Indian forces waving white flags at several points along the Line of Control,” he added.

Speaking to BBC Urdu a day earlier, the ISPR DG said Pakistan wants peace, but India is playing with fire based on false narratives. We are always prepared for war.

“A false narrative is fabricated every few years. India's narrative is outdated, and the world now understands its motives. India's stance is baseless, and Pakistan has responded with great maturity.”

The Pakistan military’s spokesperson said India-sponsored group “Fitna-e-Khawarij” was involved in terrorism under the guise of religion. They disrespect religious sanctity and commit acts of terror in the name of religion.

“India-backed ‘Fitna-e-Khawarij’ is violating international human rights laws. They use mosques as shelters, desecrating their sanctity,” he added.

The ISPR director general said these India-sponsored elements walk around mosques wearing shoes and fire at security forces from inside. When surrounded by forces, they use mosques as shields, he said.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said these terrorists always used holy places and innocent people as shields for their evil designs.

He concluded by stating that both Pakistan and India are nuclear states, and military conflict would be extremely foolish. However, he maintained that India was trying to create such a situation.