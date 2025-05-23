US involvement made difference in achieving ceasefire between Pakistan and India

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce while briefing the media in Washington on Thursday said that the United States involvement and assistance made a difference in achieving and maintaining the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Tammy Bruce said that Pakistan and India were very close to a full-scale war and US played a role in securing ceasefire between Pakistan and India which is still holding.

She said that the ceasefire is an opportunity to address the unresolved issues between Pakistan and India, emphasizing the importance of finding a long-term solution.

