Khuzdar school bus attack: Death toll rises as two students succumb to injuries

Pakistan Pakistan Khuzdar school bus attack: Death toll rises as two students succumb to injuries

35 injured are still under treatment, with the condition of five girls reported as critical

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 23 May 2025 13:43:13 PKT

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) – The death toll of children in Khuzdar bus attack rose to six after three injured students succumbed to wounds in hospital in Quetta.

According to the latest information, Haider and Maika succumbed to their wounds.

According to hospital administration, a 12-year-old injured student was shifted to Quetta, where she succumbed to her injuries. A total of 35 injured are still under treatment, with the condition of five girls reported as critical.

Security sources confirmed that Sehar Saleem, an 8th-grade student, was undergoing treatment but could not survive her wounds and passed away.

Read also: Civil, military leadership vow to bring war against terrorism to decisive end

Meanwhile, a case regarding the terrorist attack on the school bus has been registered at the CTD police station in Khuzdar.

The FIR, filed by the police, includes charges of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism.

Yesterday, Indian-backed terrorists targeted a school bus in Khuzdar, killing five people including three young girls. With this latest casualty, the death toll has risen to six.



