India's 'divide and rule' strategy fails as Pakistan-Afghanistan-China alliance strengthens

Pakistan Pakistan India's 'divide and rule' strategy fails as Pakistan-Afghanistan-China alliance strengthens

Afghanistan’s formal inclusion in CPEC marks a new chapter to nullify India’s disruptive ambitions

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 May 2025 14:16:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - India’s long-held policy of sowing discord in the region has collapsed, as the emerging trilateral alliance between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China is proving to be a strong pillar of regional unity, peace, and development.

Despite repeated attempts by India to create a rift between Pakistan and Afghanistan, recent diplomatic engagements have only strengthened ties between the two brotherly nations.

China, as a trusted regional partner, has further fortified this alliance through commitments to economic cooperation and shared security.

Afghanistan’s formal inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) marks a new chapter that has effectively nullified India’s disruptive ambitions.

India’s efforts to fracture the deep-rooted cultural, religious, and historical ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have failed. With China’s strategic backing, this regional camaraderie is evolving into a long-term partnership built on mutual respect, stability, and progress.

India's fabricated narrative aimed at isolating Pakistan has backfired, as Afghanistan embraces regional integration. Through CPEC, Kabul’s linkage to Gwadar opens new trade and connectivity routes for South and Central Asia.

During his visit to Beijing, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The leaders recalled recent high-level visits to Kabul and welcomed positive strides in bilateral ties, including cooperation in trade, transit, diplomacy, and connectivity. They agreed to deepen collaboration in trade, security, and regional integration.

As India pushes propaganda fueled by misinformation to destabilize the region, Pakistan and Afghanistan are forging ahead with constructive diplomacy, building a future of peace and prosperity along with China. The trilateral understanding sends a stronger message than India’s divisive campaigns.

Furthermore, during an informal trilateral meeting in Beijing between FM Ishaq Dar, FM Amir Khan Muttaqi, and their Chinese counterpart, it was agreed to expand CPEC into Afghanistan.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the three sides also agreed to jointly combat terrorism in the region and deepen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to enhance regional security and economic connectivity.