Punjab issues heatwave alert; orders first aid kit in schools

No letup in scorching heat

Published On: Thu, 22 May 2025 04:21:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - With scorching heat and persisting heatwave, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam has issued an alert, directing the authorities concerned to postpone any open-air activity in government and private educational institutions, besides ensuring availability of first aid kit in every school.

The CM urged people to adhere to precautions amid heatwave and appealed to the parents to keep their children indoor and avoid unnecessary travelling.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and dry weather across most parts of the country for Thursday, with severe heatwave conditions expected to continue over the next four days.

According to the PMD, temperatures are likely to remain 4-6 degree Celsius above normal in the southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan while the upper half of the country, including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, may experience temperatures 5-7 degree Celsius above the seasonal average.

In Punjab, the province is likely to remain under very hot and dry conditions, with dust-raising and gusty winds expected in central and southern districts. In Sindh, scorching temperatures will continue across the province. Gusty winds are anticipated in coastal areas during the afternoon.

In Balochistan, the province will remain hot and dry, particularly in southern districts, with gusty winds expected. In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, hot and dry weather is likely, with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.