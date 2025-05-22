China condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families in the terrorist attack in Balochistan.

“We strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express our deepest condolences to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families,” the ambassador said in a statement.

He said, “China opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan in advancing counter-terrorism operations, maintaining social stability, and protecting the safety of the people.”

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said that China has always resolutely supported Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing the 74th anniversary ceremony of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations, the ambassador said China also backs Pakistan’s efforts to pursue a development path suited to its national conditions, combating terrorism with determination, and maintaining unity and stability to achieve development and prosperity.

